UN, host UK set new date for climate talks in November 2021

BERLIN (AP) — Host Britain said Thursday that the next global climate talks, postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be held in Glasgow from Nov. 1-12, 2021.

The U.N. talks originally scheduled for this November are regarded as an important moment to review progress since the Paris climate accord was agreed in 2015.

Countries that have signed the Paris Agreement are due to submit new plans by the end of this year for curbing their greenhouse gas emissions.

U.N. climate chief Patricia Espinosa said in a statement that global efforts to recover from the pandemic could help “steer us to a more inclusive and sustainable climate path.”

The European Union and several of its member states have pledged to prioritize recovery investment in low-carbon industries.

