1  of  61
Closings and Delays
Academy Hill School Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Athol-Royalston Reg School District Baystate Academy Charter Public School Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Chicopee Public Schools Curtis Blake Day School Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist First Lutheran School-Holyoke Four Winds School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Granby Schools Hampden Charter School of Science Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public library Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hulmes Transportation Services LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Ludlow Public Schools Mahar Regional High School Mill Pond School Mini's & Wynnie's Day Care MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Neari School New Beginnings Childcare New Beginnings Transportation Orange Elementary Schools Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Pope Francis Preparatory School Prelude Preschool of the Arts PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quabbin Regional School District Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Side by Side Presch & Child Care Ctr South Hadley Public Schools South Hadley Town Hall Offices Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Spfld. Seventh-Day Adventist Jr. Academy Springdale Education Center Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools Square One Stone Academy-East Hartford Sunshine Village Trinity Nursery Sch & Kindergarten Valley West School VOC Transportation Wernick Adult Day Health Center Westfield Public Schools Westfield YMCA Nursery School White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf

US hits 2 more South Sudanese officials with sanctions

AP International News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Monday slapped sanctions on two South Sudanese officials accused of undermining peace efforts in the African nation.

The Treasury and the State Department announced they had added South Sudan’s defense minister and minister of cabinet affairs to a blacklist that freezes any assets they may have in U.S. jurisdictions. The State Department had warned of such consequences last week when it imposed sanctions on five other South Sudanese officials who it said were responsible for the abductions and likely murders in 2017 of two human rights activists.

Minister of Cabinet Affairs Martin Elia Lomuro and Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs Kuol Manyang Juuk were targeted for being responsible or complicit in “actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of South Sudan, among other activities.”

“The United States stands ready to impose other measures against any who seek to expand the conflict and derail peace efforts in South Sudan,” the State Department said in a statement. “Efforts to undermine peace rob South Sudan of the security, stability, and confidence in government needed to negotiate and implement a lasting peace. The South Sudanese deserve leaders who are committed to laying the groundwork for a successful, peaceful political transition.”

South Sudan is slowly emerging from a five-year civil war that killed almost 400,000 people. A power-sharing agreement signed more than a year ago has been marked by delays and sporadic outbreaks of fighting in parts of the country. In November warring parties postponed the formation of a coalition government for the second time due to outstanding issues including security arrangements.

As a result of the delay, the U.S. has said it is reevaluating its relationship with the country. Last month it recalled its ambassador to South Sudan to Washington for consultations.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories