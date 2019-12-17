Vote to remove Estonia minister over jab at Finnish PM fails

Breaking News
Leader of large human trafficking case in Pittsfield convicted
Watch Live
The House Committee on rules meeting to set the guidelines for House vote on the impeachment of President Trump
1  of  129
Closings and Delays
Agawam Parks & Recreation Dept. Agawam Public library Agawam Senior Center Agawam Town Hall Offices AIC Alden Credit Union All About Learning Allied Rehabilitation Centers Amherst Senior Center Asnuntuck Community College BakuCare Bay Path University Belchertown Council on Aging Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Bright Nights at Forest Park Brimfield Council on Aging Cancer Connection Career Tec Center After School Program Chicopee Parks & Recreation Dept. Chicopee Senior Center Children's Museum at Holyoke Clapp Memorial Library Community Music School of Spfld. Community Options, Inc. Community Transportation Services Deerfield Town Offices DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology East Longmeadow Council on Aging East Longmeadow Public Library Easthampton Savings Bank Easthampton Senior Center Elms College Family Church-Springfield First Church of Christ-Longmeadow Florence Bank Food Bank of Western Mass. Forbes Library Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Freedom Credit Union Girls Inc. of The Valley Grace Episcopal Church-Amherst Granby Council on Aging Greater Holyoke YMCA Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc. Greenfield Co-Operative Bank Greenfield Community YMCA Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Savings Bank Hampden Senior Center Hatfield Public Library Highland Valley Elder Services, Inc. Holyoke Boys & Girls Club Holyoke Community College Holyoke Credit Union Holyoke Public library Homework House Inc. Hubbard Memorial Library Hulmes Transportation Services Jones Library LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Leverett Library LifePath LifePoint Church-Chicopee Lilly Library Lincoln Technical Institute Longmeadow Senior Center LPVEC Offices Ludlow Boys & Girls Club Ludlow Senior Center Mary's House of Prayer MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center MassHire Holyoke Career Center Meekins Public Library Mittineague Methodist Comm. Preschool MLK, Jr. Family Services Monson Savings Bank Monson Senior Center Northampton Cooperative Bank Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northfield Council on Aging Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Palmer Public Library Pentecostal Church Ebenezer A/G - Holyoke PeoplesBank Pioneer Training Polish National Credit Union Premier Source Credit Union Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Riverside Industries, Inc. Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Solid Rock Comm. Baptist Church-Spfld. South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Library South Hadley Town Hall Offices Southampton Town Offices Southwick Council On Aging/Senior Ctr. Southwick Public Library Spfld Boys Club-Carew Hill Girls Club Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Springdale Education Center St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. STCC Stone Academy-East Hartford Sunderland Town Offices Tilton Library UMASS Five College Fed Credit Union Valley Educational Associates Valley Opportunity Council VOC Transportation Ware Senior Center Way Finders, Inc. Wernick Adult Day Health Center West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Council on Aging West Springfield Public Library Westfield Atheneum Westfield Bank Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Senior Center Westfield State University WestMass ElderCare Whately Public library WNEU Young Men's Library Assoc.

Vote to remove Estonia minister over jab at Finnish PM fails

AP International News

by: JARI TANNER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Mart Helme

FILE – In this Monday, March 4, 2019 file photo, Chairman of the Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE) Mart Helme speaks at the headquarters after parliamentary elections in Tallinn, Estonia. Estonia’s interior minister and gaffe-prone nationalist party leader survives Parliament’s confidence vote triggered by a big uproar in the Baltic country after his mocking the new female prime minister of close neighbor Finland and her Social Democratic party. (AP Photo/Tanel Meos, file)

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s nationalist interior minister narrowly survived a no-confidence vote Tuesday that was triggered by his mocking of neighboring Finland’s young new prime minister and her party.

Members of the 101-seat Riigikogu voted 44-42 to remove Estonian Conservative People’s Party Chairman Mart Helme from his Cabinet post. However, the motion needed an absolute majority of 51 votes to pass.

The move was initiated by the opposition Reform Party.

During a radio interview on Sunday, Helme, 70, took a swipe at Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, 34. He quipped that “a cashier” was now leading Estonia’s close neighbor — an apparent reference to Marin’s past stint working at a department store.

Helme, a former Estonian ambassador to Russia, also called Marin’s Social Democratic Party “red” and alleged it was out to “liquidate” Finland with its policies.

Marin last week became the world’s youngest sitting prime minister and the third woman to lead Finland’s government.

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid telephoned her Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, on Monday to give a public apology on behalf of Estonia and its interior minister to Marin and her government.

Helme himself apologized much later Monday, blaming media for overplaying his comments.

He is widely known in the Baltic country for political gaffes and sexist comments, including personal attacks on Kaljulaid. Earlier this year, he described Estonia’s first female president as “an emotionally heated woman.”

His remarks about Marin nearly led Monday to the collapse of Estonia’s three-party coalition government led by Prime Minister Juri Ratas. Kaljulaid urged him to fire Helme.

Ratas refused, offering the government’s apology to Finland but saying his Cabinet would remain unchanged.

Helme’s anti-immigrant Estonian Conservative People’s Party, or EKRE, emerged from a March election as Estonia’s third-largest party.

His son Martin Helme, 43, is EKRE’s vice chairman and Estonia’s current finance minister. Three of the party’s ministers have resigned from the Cabinet over various scandals since Ratas’ government took office in April.

Along with EKRE and Ratas’ Center Party, the majority coalition includes the conservative Fatherland party.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories