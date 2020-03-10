What’s Happening: Italy under lockdown, officials infected

In this photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping talks by video with patients and medical workers at the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. China’s president visited the center of the global virus outbreak Tuesday as Italy began a sweeping nationwide travel ban and people worldwide braced for the possibility of recession. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via AP)

ROME (AP) — Italy enters its first day under a nationwide lockdown after a government decree extended restrictions on movement from the hard-hit north to the rest of the country. As the numbers of infected surged in Italy, there were more signs of normality returning to China, where President Xi Jinping’ made his first trip to the virus’ epicenter of Wuhan. The contrast illustrated the global east-to-west spread of the virus.

These are some of the latest developments on Tuesday:

ITALY BEGINS LIFE UNDER NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN

Italy enters its first day under a nationwide lockdown after a decree signed late Monday by Premier Giuseppe Conte extended restrictions on movement from hard-hit northern regions to the rest of the country. Panic buying erupted, prompting the government to assure citizens that supermarkets will remain open and stocked. Conte’s office said runs on supermarkets went counter to the intent of the new decree, which aims to prevent Italians from congregating. Soldiers and police enforced the travel ban and Carabinieri teams patrolled cafes to make sure owners were keeping customers a meter (about three feet) apart. Meanwhile, neighbors Malta and Italy slammed their borders with Italy shut.

CHINA’S PRESIDENT VISITS VIRUS EPICENTER

Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first visit to the coronavirus’ epicenterof Wuhan — his first since the start of the outbreak — as parts of the nation appeared to be returning to normal. It was one of several recent signs of the diminishing threat the coronavirus presents in China as the illness spreads west. In mainland China, where the outbreak emerged in December, almost three quarters of the more than 80,000 patients who contracted the virus have recovered. Employees have been returning to work, but with new routines that include workers wearing protective face masks and not facing each other while eating.

VIRUS INFECTING POLITICAL AND MILITARY LEADERS

A growing number of military and political leaders are getting sick with the virus. Poland’s top army commander, Gen. Jaroslaw Mika, was diagnosed after returning from a meeting in Germany. Many other officials are in self-isolation after potential exposure, including President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, the German interior minister and the Norwegian defense minister. This follows the French culture minister and several French lawmakers testing positive for the virus a day earlier. In Italy, the most prominent official to be sickened is Nicola Zingaretti, the governor of the Lazio region who is also head of the Democratic Party.

STOCKS STEADY AFTER PLUNGE

Global stock markets reboundedand oil prices recovered some after a torrid day on Monday. Markets in Europe and Asia were higher and stocks on Wall Street also surged. Monday’s global selloff reflected alarm over the potential economic pain in the wake of factory closures and strict controls on travel. Israel, for example, has decided to quarantine all visitors to the country, while Austria says it will be barring entry to most travelers from Italy.

ITALY’S PATIENT NO. 1 GETTING BETTER

Italian doctors celebrated one small victoryin their battle against the coronavirus after a 38-year-old man was moved out of intensive care for the first time since he tested positive Feb. 21. He is considered to be the first Italian to have contracted the coronavirus — Patient No. 1. But in the rest of northern Italy, the virus’ spread was growing so exponentially that doctors were having to decide who gets priority in care and access to intensive care unit beds. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and the vast majority of people recover. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

