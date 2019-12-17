With eye on Bolivia vote, Evo Morales sets up Argentina base

Breaking News
Leader of large human trafficking case in Pittsfield convicted
Watch Live
The House Committee on rules meeting to set the guidelines for House vote on the impeachment of President Trump
1  of  129
Closings and Delays
Agawam Parks & Recreation Dept. Agawam Public library Agawam Senior Center Agawam Town Hall Offices AIC Alden Credit Union All About Learning Allied Rehabilitation Centers Amherst Senior Center Asnuntuck Community College BakuCare Bay Path University Belchertown Council on Aging Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Bright Nights at Forest Park Brimfield Council on Aging Cancer Connection Career Tec Center After School Program Chicopee Parks & Recreation Dept. Chicopee Senior Center Children's Museum at Holyoke Clapp Memorial Library Community Music School of Spfld. Community Options, Inc. Community Transportation Services Deerfield Town Offices DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology East Longmeadow Council on Aging East Longmeadow Public Library Easthampton Savings Bank Easthampton Senior Center Elms College Family Church-Springfield First Church of Christ-Longmeadow Florence Bank Food Bank of Western Mass. Forbes Library Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Freedom Credit Union Girls Inc. of The Valley Grace Episcopal Church-Amherst Granby Council on Aging Greater Holyoke YMCA Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc. Greenfield Co-Operative Bank Greenfield Community YMCA Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Savings Bank Hampden Senior Center Hatfield Public Library Highland Valley Elder Services, Inc. Holyoke Boys & Girls Club Holyoke Community College Holyoke Credit Union Holyoke Public library Homework House Inc. Hubbard Memorial Library Hulmes Transportation Services Jones Library LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Leverett Library LifePath LifePoint Church-Chicopee Lilly Library Lincoln Technical Institute Longmeadow Senior Center LPVEC Offices Ludlow Boys & Girls Club Ludlow Senior Center Mary's House of Prayer MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center MassHire Holyoke Career Center Meekins Public Library Mittineague Methodist Comm. Preschool MLK, Jr. Family Services Monson Savings Bank Monson Senior Center Northampton Cooperative Bank Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northfield Council on Aging Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Palmer Public Library Pentecostal Church Ebenezer A/G - Holyoke PeoplesBank Pioneer Training Polish National Credit Union Premier Source Credit Union Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Riverside Industries, Inc. Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Solid Rock Comm. Baptist Church-Spfld. South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Library South Hadley Town Hall Offices Southampton Town Offices Southwick Council On Aging/Senior Ctr. Southwick Public Library Spfld Boys Club-Carew Hill Girls Club Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Springdale Education Center St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. STCC Stone Academy-East Hartford Sunderland Town Offices Tilton Library UMASS Five College Fed Credit Union Valley Educational Associates Valley Opportunity Council VOC Transportation Ware Senior Center Way Finders, Inc. Wernick Adult Day Health Center West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Council on Aging West Springfield Public Library Westfield Atheneum Westfield Bank Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Senior Center Westfield State University WestMass ElderCare Whately Public library WNEU Young Men's Library Assoc.

With eye on Bolivia vote, Evo Morales sets up Argentina base

AP International News

by: ALMUDENA CALATRAVA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Bolivia’s former President Evo Morales gives a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Morales flew to Argentina, where the new center-left government said on Dec. 12 that it had granted him political asylum. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Evo Morales is stepping up his efforts to shape Bolivian politics after his resignation from the presidency, even though he could face prosecution if he returns to Bolivia from exile.

Morales said Tuesday in Argentina, where he is based, that he would campaign for the presidential candidate of his party in elections expected within the next several months, though a date has not been set. The candidate from Morales’ Movement Toward Socialism party is yet to be chosen, and the former president cannot run in the new elections.

Bolivia’s first indigenous president, prompted by the military and nationwide protests, resigned on Nov. 10. Morales left for political asylum in Mexico, saying he was the victim of a coup d’état.

Critics of the long-ruling leader had accused him of using fraud to win a fourth straight term in office in the Oct. 20 vote, An audit by the Organization of American States backed up the allegations, saying it found evidence of vote-rigging.

He arrived in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires on Dec. 12 along with several members of his former government, apparently planning to use Argentina as a base to try to influence events in neighboring Bolivia.

Morales, who was Bolivia’s first indigenous president, retains a strong hold over the Movement Toward Socialism. He said there are many leaders in the party and that the idea is to select a unifying candidate to overcome splits that have emerged since Morales resigned.

Morales, a socialist, has an ally in the government of Argentine President Alberto Fernández, who was elected in October and took office two days before the former Bolivian leader arrived in the country.

Bolivia’s interim government, led by President Jeanine Añez, is concerned that Morales could use Buenos Aires as a campaign headquarters and might plot his return home.

Añez has said that Morales could face “sedition and terrorism” charges for allegedly fomenting violent protests by his supporters after he left the country.

“If he has to come, he knows that he has pending processes with the law,” she said.

___

Associated Press journalist Carlos Valdez contributed from La Paz, Bolivia.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories