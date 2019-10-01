‘You’re good-looking’: Ukraine’s leader woos Tom Cruise

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and American actor, film director and producer Tom Cruise talk to each other during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, late Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. At the invitation of President of Zelensky Tom Cruise arrived in Kyiv.(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader isn’t just trying to charm U.S. President Donald Trump — he’s set his sights now on Tom Cruise, too.

Mission impossible? Maybe not — Cruise is studying possible Ukrainian locations for an upcoming film, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office.

Zelenskiy tapped his roots as a TV and film comedian when hosting Cruise in the Ukrainian presidential headquarters Monday night.

As Cruise walked in, he said “You’re good-looking!,” according to video excerpts released Tuesday by his office. The Hollywood star laughed and said “it pays the bills.”

Zelenskiy joked about how exhausting it is to be president, and mentioned the stalled peace process for conflict-ravaged eastern Ukraine.

The video excerpts included no mention of Trump or the U.S. impeachment inquiry in which Ukraine plays a starring role.