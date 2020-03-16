Zimbabwe official says coronavirus punishes US for sanctions

1  of  3
Breaking News
Tractor-trailer rollover on Mass Pike off-ramp in Chicopee Canadian Prime Minister closes border to non-citizens Police investigation on Chestnut and Carew Street in Springfield
1  of  2
Watch Live
Daily Coronavirus Update 3PM: Millions across U.S. wake up to massive shutdowns as coronavirus pandemic spreads White House Coronovirus Task Force briefing
1  of  141
Closings and Delays
AAA Pioneer Valley-Offices Agawam City Council Agawam Town Hall Offices All About Learning Amvets Post 74 Asnuntuck Community College Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Council on Aging Belchertown Public Schools Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Brimfield Council on Aging Career Tec Center After School Program Central Baptist Church-Westfield Chicopee Child Development Center Chicopee Public Schools Chicopee Senior Center Christ Community Church-Belchertown Christ Presbyterian Church-Spfld. Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Community Options, Inc. Curtis Blake Day School Downtown Spfld. YMCA Family Center East Longmeadow Public Library Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Enfield Town Offices-Dept of Libraries Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Erving Senior/Community Center Evangelical Covenant Church-Spfld. First Lutheran School-Holyoke Franklin County Technical School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Granby Council on Aging Greater Holyoke YMCA Greenfield Community YMCA Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden Senior Center Hampden Town Offices Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hampshire Regional YMCA Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Huntington Town Hall Kidstop Schoolage Program Lilly Library Lincoln Technical Institute Little Tot Day Care Longmeadow Montessori Longmeadow Public Schools Longmeadow Senior Center LPVEC Programs Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mary, Mother of Hope Parish-Spfld. MassHire Holyoke Career Center MassHire Springfield Career Center May Center School Meekins Public Library Mill Pond School Mittineague Methodist Comm. Preschool MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Free Library Monson Municipal Offices Northampton Public Schools Northfield Council on Aging Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Palmer Public Library Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pioneer Training Pioneer Valley Montessori School Pioneer Valley Reg. School District Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quaboag Regional School District Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Scantic Valley YMCA Family Center Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Library Southampton Town Offices Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld Boys Club-Carew Hill Girls Club Spfld Jewish Community Ctr Spfld. Jewish Comm. Ctr Pre-school Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Spfld. Seventh-Day Adventist Jr. Academy Springdale Education Center Springfield City Library Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools Square One St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Cecilia's Parish-Wilb. St. Mary's Parish-Longmeadow St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. Sunderland Public Library Sunshine Village Valley Opportunity Council Valley West School VOC Transportation Ware Public Schools West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Housing Authority West Springfield Public Library West Springfield Public Schools West Springfield Town Hall Westfield Atheneum Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Public Schools Westfield Soup Kitchen Westfield YMCA Nursery School Whately Public library White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf YMCA Greater Spfld. Learning Center - Spfld. YMCA Greater Spfld. Learning Center - Wilb. YMCA of Greater Westfield

Zimbabwe official says coronavirus punishes US for sanctions

AP International News

by: FARAI MUTSAKA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s defense minister has described the coronavirus as God’s way of punishing the United States and other western countries for imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe, prompting the president to issue a statement Monday restating his government’s commitment to fighting COVID-19.

Oppah Muchinguri, the defense minister, appeared to mock Western nations while addressing a group of ruling party supporters at the weekend.

“This coronavirus that has come are sanctions against the countries that have imposed sanctions on us. God is punishing them now and they are staying indoors now while their economy is screaming like what they did to ours by imposing sanctions on us,” Muchinguri said at a rally in Chinhoyi, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of the capital, Harare, according to local reports. A video of her statement has gone viral.

“(Donald) Trump should know that he is not God. They must face the consequences of coronavirus so that they also feel the pain,” she said in the local Shona language.

Muchinguri’s utterances prompted massive criticism from opposition politicians, humanitarian organizations and ordinary Zimbabweans on social media.

Zimbabwe has not yet recorded a case of COVID-19 but neighboring South Africa has more than 60 cases. Across Africa, 30 of the continent’s 54 countries have confirmed cases.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa issued a statement Monday saying his government “empathizes with the affected people around the globe.” He did not mention Muchinguri by name, but the statement published in the state-run Herald newspaper appears to modify her criticism of the U.S.

“Pandemics of this kind have a scientific explanation and know no boundary, and like any other natural phenomenon cannot be blamed on anyone,” Mnangagwa said.

Relations between Zimbabwe and Western countries have been icy for the past two decades after sanctions were imposed on Zimbabwe over alleged human rights abuses.

The U.S, the European Union and Britain, however, remain Zimbabwe’s biggest donors, routinely helping the troubled southern African country fight widespread hunger, cholera and other afflictions by providing food aid and medicines to millions of people.

The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change party on Monday described Muchinguri’s statement as “reckless, morbid and inhuman.”

Others on social media did not miss the irony that the COVID-19 originated in and is heavily affecting China, one of Zimbabwe’s biggest political allies. Muchinguri did not mention China in her weekend address.

“How does she face her Chinese counterparts, where the pandemic began when she makes such insulting and insensitive statements?” queried Alex Magaisa, a government critic and law lecturer at the University of Kent in the United Kingdom.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories