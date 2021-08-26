1,800 new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts; most since April

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts reported nearly 1,800 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths on Thursday — the biggest single-day surge since mid-April — officials said.

The state Department of Public Health said the latest figures push the statewide total of confirmed cases over 702,000 since the start of the pandemic.

Massachusetts’ death toll now stands at 17,841.

Officials said 565 people were hospitalized as of Thursday, and more than 140 of those were in intensive care. Just under 4.5 million of the state’s 7 million residents are now fully vaccinated, they said.

LATEST VAXMILLIONS WINNERS

A woman from Leominster and a high school student from Conway are the final winners of the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway coronavirus vaccination lottery, the governor’s office announced Thursday.

Cynthia Thirath was the winner of the $1 million prize for fully vaccinated state residents ages 18 or older, and plans to use her winnings to invest in her future, according to a statement.

Gretchen Selva was named the winner of the $300,000 college scholarship grant for state residents ages 12 to 17.

Selva will be a sophomore at Four River Charter Public School in Greenfield this fall, and as a passionate musician plans to attend college to pursue a career in music writing and production, according to the statement.

“Over 440,000 residents became fully vaccinated during the time that the VaxMillions program was running, and we are grateful to our partners at the Treasury and the Massachusetts State Lottery in helping to launch this program,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement.

More than 318,000 residents have received a first dose of a vaccine since the program was announced June 15 as an incentive to encourage more people to get their shot.

About 2.5 million people signed up for the lottery.

More than 4.4 million state residents are now fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The governor’s office also disclosed Wednesday that one of the 10 people selected for a prize failed to respond in time, so that prize was given to another person.

Winners were notified by email, text and telephone and then had 24 hours to respond.

Officials did not say which of the five weekly drawings the winner missed out on, and did not say whether the person won the $1 million or the scholarship grant.