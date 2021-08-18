4 hurt when car plunges 40 feet onto railroad tracks in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Four people were injured early Wednesday morning when a car involved in a crash in Boston plunged about 40 feet (12 meters) and landed on its roof on railroad tracks, authorities said.

The Boston Fire Department’s technical rescue team responded to the scene in the city’s South End at about 4:40 a.m., according to a tweet from the department.

Four occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

They all made it out of the vehicle under their own power and did not suffer life- threatening injuries, authorities said. Their names were not disclosed.

A front-end loader was brought in to remove the car from the tracks at about 6:30 a.m., according to broadcast reports.

Several commuter rail trains in and out of South Station were delayed because of the crash.

“(Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority) and Keolis crews removed the car from the tracks and have completed inspections of both the catenary and track infrastructure. All tracks are now open for service, though residual delays may continue,” Keolis, which operates the commuter rail system for the T, said in a statement.

The two-car crash remains under investigation.