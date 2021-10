CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - How often do you talk to your family about safe driving and following the rules of the road? This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and MassDOT is stressing the importance of speaking to your teenagers about safe and responsible driving behaviors.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation nearly 2,400 teenagers between the ages of 13-19 were killed in car crashes across the country in 2019. Public safety officials are urging parents to talk through safe habits with their young drivers. This is why it's vital to address proper driving protocols as well as the dangers other drivers on the road can pose.