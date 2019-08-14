Gunman wounds six Philadelphia Police officers during “active firefight”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At least one gunman opened fire on police Wednesday as they were serving a drug warrant in a Philadelphia neighborhood, wounding six officers and triggering a standoff that extended into the evening, including a potential hostage situation, authorities said.

Situation remains active: The suspect remains barricaded as PPD Officers continue to attempt to communicate with him — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 15, 2019

Two other officers were still trapped inside the house with the suspect more than four hours after the shooting broke out, but have since been freed. Dozens if not hundreds of their fellow police outside talked down the shooter while sporadically taking fire from him.

None of the officers’ injuries was considered life-threatening and they were being treated at hospitals, Philadelphia police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

UPDATE: Suspect is still firing. SIX (6) PPD Officers shot – at area hospitals with non life threatening injuries. Additional officers also receiving treatment for non-gunshot injuries. Continue to avoid area. Situation is active and ongoing. — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

The shooting began around 4:30 p.m. as officers went to a home in a north Philadelphia neighborhood of brick and stone rowhomes, to serve a narcotics warrant, said Police Commissioner Richard Ross. Shots were still being fired three hours later, police said, and officers returned fire.

Ross said many officers “had to escape through windows and doors to get (away) from a barrage of bullets.”

Police were imploring the gunman to surrender, calling him on the phone several times and using a loudspeaker to communicate, Ross said.

Shooting situation ACTIVE and ONGOING on 3700 15th St. Avoid Area. Several PPD Officers have been injured. Updates will be provided as received — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

“We’re doing everything within our power to get him to come out,” Ross said, adding: “He has the highest assurance he’s not going to be harmed when he comes out.”

The situation was exacerbated by the apparent presence of officers inside the house with the gunman. Ross said police were trying to resolve a “potential hostage situation” without elaborating.

Asked about two officers inside the house, Ross said: “We believe they’re OK, and I’m not going to say much more about that right now, out of concern for their safety.”

Temple University locked down part of its campus, and several children and staff were trapped for some time in a nearby daycare.

Police tried to push crowds of onlookers and residents back from the scene. In police radio broadcasts, officers could be heard calling for backup as reports of officers getting shot poured in.

Dozens of officers on foot lined the streets. Others were in cars and some on horses.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents responded to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.

President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr were briefed on the shooting, officials said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he was thankful that officers’ injuries weren’t life-threatening.

“I’m a little angry about someone having all that weaponry and all that firepower, but we’ll get to that another day,” Kenney said.

Parents/Guardians of Children from Shake, Rattle & Roll Learning Center at 3625 N. Broad, and Precious Babies Daycare at 1433 Erie: You can retrieve your children at 3643 Germantown Ave on the Bus out front — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

One officer remains trapped inside a home where an ongoing shoot-out with police stretches into a second hour, police say.

NBC10 in Philadelphia reports that a seventh police officer responding to the scene was injured in a car accident at the nearby intersection of North Broad and West Cayuga streets. A pedestrian was also injured, police said.

All of the officers are expected to survive, officials said. At least one suspect is in custody and police continue to search for a possible second gunman.

Update – Multiple injuries to Officers. 5 PPD Officers Shot – at area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Shooting still active. Avoid area. MEDIA – STOP BROADCASTING TACTICAL POSITIONS OF OFFICERS — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

“It was like a war – like a scene that you see in war,” a woman who lives in the neighborhood told NBC10. “The guns, the fire, the noise – it was like bombs going off simultaneously at a time where people are having dinner.”

Frantic calls from responding officers came in around 4:30 p.m., according to audio obtained via Broadcastify.

“Officer calls for everything you got. SWAT, long gun,” a law enforcement officer can be heard saying on the audio. “I got an officer shot.”

The officers crouched behind cars blocked off surrounding streets and surrounded several nearby homes as the firefight unfolded.

Nearby, stunned families and neighbors gathered behind police tape. The neighborhood is roughly 2 miles north of Temple University and about 4 miles from Center City.

Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner arrived at the hospital shortly after injured officers were taken for medical treatment.

A lockdown is in effect at Temple University’s Health Sciences Center campus. The school put out an alert for students to shelter in place.

The shooting also caused major delays for SEPTA’s bus and trolley services.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.