Depression forms in Atlantic; Julio weakens west of Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A tropical depression formed in the central portion of the Atlantic Ocean, and forecasters expect it to form into a tropical storm on Monday.

Tropical depression 17 was located about 1,425 miles (2,290 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands on Sunday night, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. Maximum sustained winds were measured at 35 mph (55 kph).

The depression formed as forecasters were monitoring three other tropical disturbances at sea. A disturbance just west of Senegal had a 90% chance of formation in the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Julio was downgraded to a depression as it moved rapidly westward away from Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Forecasters said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) Sunday night and it was centered about 260 miles (415 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula. It was headed to the west at 13 mph (20 kph).

The center said the outlook for the small storm was relatively uncertain, though it wasn’t expected to create a threat to land.