Douglas’ films included `Spartacus,’ ‘Lust for Life’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A center for people experiencing methamphetamine-induced psychosis will open in San Francisco as the city struggles with a rise in drug overdoses and rampant street drug use.

The center, believed to be the first in the U.S. for people who are high on methamphetamine, will open late this spring on a city-owned parking lot in the Tenderloin neighborhood, where streets are littered with syringes and addicts congregate, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday.