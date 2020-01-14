Ex-pharma exec sentenced to nearly 3 years in bribery scheme

BOSTON (AP) – A former executive for a drug company has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison in a bribery scheme that prosecutors say helped fuel the national opioid epidemic.

Michael Gurry, a former vice president at Insys Therapeutics, was also sentenced to three years probation and ordered to forfeit $3.6 million by a federal judge in Boston on Monday. Prosecutors had sought 11 years for Gurry.

The Arizona resident is the first of seven former company leaders being sentenced this month.

Prosecutors say Insys Therapeutics employees paid millions of dollars in bribes to doctors to over prescribe a powerful, addictive painkiller.