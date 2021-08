HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) - For the second time this week, the Holyoke Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on Homestead Avenue early Saturday morning.

According to Holyoke Police Department Captain Moriarty, at around 2:15 a.m., officers were called to a report of shots fired on Homestead Avenue. Police determined it was another drive-by shooting after several 9mm casings were found. No injuries were reported.