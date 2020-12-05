Federal judge orders Trump admin to fully restore Obama-era DACA program

DACA recipients and their supporters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Thursday morning, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, denied the Trump administration’s attempt to end DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY (WWLP/AP) – A federal judge in New York on Friday ordered the Trump administration to fully restore the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), also known as DACA.

The DACA program, which current President Donald Trump has tried to end, would allow thousands of immigrants, whose parents brought them to the United States as young children, to continue to work and study in the country.

This latest federal judge ruling is a blow to the Trump administration to end the program. The National Immigration Law Center called the ruling a “major victory” in a tweet on Friday.

The Trump administration must accept new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects some young immigrants from deportation, the federal judge ruled Friday, in vacating a memo from the acting Homeland Security secretary that had suspended it.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis said the government had to post a public notice within three days that new DACA applications were being accepted.

The ruling follows one from November where Garaufis said Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was unlawfully in his position.

On Friday, the judge said that invalidated the memo Wolf had issued in July suspending DACA for new applications and reducing how long renewals were valid from two years down to one year.

Wolf had issued his memo after the U.S. Supreme Court had ruled in June that President Donald Trump failed to follow rule-making procedures when he tried to end the program.

Garaufis also ordered the government to put together a status report on the DACA program by Jan. 4.

An email seeking comment was sent to the Department of Homeland Security.

DACA, started during the Obama administration, allows certain young immigrants who were brought to the country as children to legally work and shields them from deportation.

About 650,000 people are currently enrolled in the program.