Former Houston police officer charged with murder over raid

FILE – In this July 25, 2019 file photo John Nicholas, brother of Rhogena Nicholas, lowers his head next to a photo of his sister during a news conference in Houston. A former Houston police officer has been charged with felony murder in connection with a deadly January drug raid that killed a couple and injured several officers, prosecutors announced Friday, Aug. 23. Killed in the shooting were 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas and 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer has been charged with murder in connection with the deadly January drug raid of a home that killed a couple who lived there and injured five officers, prosecutors announced Friday.

Former Officer Gerald Goines, who was shot in the ensuing gunfight during the Jan. 28 raid, is charged with two counts of felony murder after police accused him of lying in a search warrant about having a confidential informant buying heroin at the home. Goines later acknowledged there was no informant and that he bought the drugs himself, authorities said.

Another former officer, Steven Bryant, was charged with tampering with a government record for allegedly providing false information in a report after the raid that supported Goines’ story about a confidential informant.

“We recognize that the community has been violated and I want to assure my fellow Houstonians and other residents of Harris County that we are getting to the truth,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said at a news conference. “Each day we uncover more and with each fact, we work toward doing justice.”

Both former officers surrendered to authorities Friday afternoon and appeared at a bond hearing. Details about the bond hearing were not immediately known.

Attorneys for both Goines and Bryant did not immediately return phone calls or emails seeking comment on Friday. Goines’ attorney, Nicole DeBorde, previously said he has done nothing wrong.

If convicted, Goines faces up to life in prison. Bryant faces up to two years in state jail.

Killed in the raid were Rhogena Nicholas, 58, and 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle, 59.

Family and friends of Tuttle and Nicholas have continuously dismissed allegations the couple sold drugs. Police found small amounts of marijuana and cocaine in the house, but no heroin.

Ogg offered an apology to the couple’s families.

“I want to tell them how sorry we are as a city and a county for the actions that resulted in the loss of their loved ones lives and that our work is dedicated to ensuring that their loved ones receive justice,” Ogg said.

In a statement, Michael Doyle and Charles Bourque, attorneys for the Nicholas family attorneys, called the charges against Goines and Bryant important developments but only the “beginning of the pursuit of justice” in the couple’s deaths.

Initially, Houston police maintained that after officers entered the home, Nicholas tried to take away a shotgun from an officer and was fatally shot by officers who saw what was happening. But an independent review by the family of Nicholas earlier this year cast doubt on that portrayal.

Following the shooting, prosecutors began reviewing more than 2,000 cases tied to Goines and Bryant. In June, prosecutors said their investigation has grown into a probe of 14,000 cases handled by the Houston Police Department’s narcotics division.

Both officers were relieved of duty after the shooting and later retired.

Ogg said prosecutors decided to file charges instead of waiting to present the case to a grand jury because they feared the two officers might flee the area and they feared for the safety of witnesses.

The case is still set to be presented to a grand jury in the next few weeks and the panel could file additional charges against the two officers or charges against other officers, Ogg said.

“The purpose of the broader investigation is … to determine if this was single act by rogue officers or whether it’s part of a greater and pre-existing problem in that squad,” Ogg said.

