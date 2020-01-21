Former Massachusetts teacher faces human trafficking charges

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) – A former Massachusetts school teacher charged with forcing into prostitution several women with substance abuse issues he had offered to help has pleaded not guilty and been held on $15,000 bail.

Authorities say 63 year old John Clayton IV, of Northborough, faces several charges including trafficking a person for sexual servitude and rape.

Prosecutors say he sometimes used an alias to reach out to vulnerable women on social media, offering them help. Clayton’s attorney says his client was helping the woman and intends to fight the charges.

Clayton taught in Worcester Public Schools for 10 years.