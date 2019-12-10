Gunshots reported in Jersey City neighborhood

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire has been reported in a Jersey City neighborhood.

SWAT teams have responded to the scene Tuesday, and police have blocked off the major thoroughfare. Heavy gunfire is continuing.

Video shows a line of police officers armed with weapons pointed in several directions walking down the sidewalk. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding.

The area has a Catholic school, a few convenience stories, a kosher supermarket and a hair stylist. Phones rang unanswered at several nearby businesses. The Catholic parish, Sacred Heart, has closed, and no one answered at its associated school.