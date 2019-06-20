Kehinde Wiley to unveil sculpture in Times Square

FILE – In this Oct. 6, 2008 file photo, Artist Kehinde Wiley attends the 2008 National Arts Awards presented by Americans For The Arts at Cipriani’s 42nd St. in New York. Wiley will unveil in New York’s Time Square his first monumental public sculpture in response to Confederate sculptures throughout the U.S. Times Square Arts, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and Sean Kelly announced Thursday, June 20, 2019 that “Rumors of War” will feature a bronze sculpture of a young, African-American dressed in urban streetwear mounted atop a horse. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Artist Kehinde Wiley will unveil his first monumental public sculpture in New York’s Times Square this fall in response to Confederate statues nationwide.

Times Square Arts, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and gallery owner Sean Kelly announced Thursday that the bronze “Rumors of War” sculpture features a young black male dressed in urban streetwear mounted atop a horse.

The project originated when Wiley saw Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart’s monument in Richmond, Virginia.

Wiley is known for his paintings of black Americans and his commissioned portrait of President Barack Obama, displayed at the National Portrait Gallery. He says the new statue’s inspiration is war and “an engagement with violence.”

“Rumors of War” will display in Times Square from Sept. 27 to December before finding a permanent home at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.