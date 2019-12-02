Neighbor: Mom, 2 sons lived at Minneapolis home where 4 died

1  of  175
Closings and Delays
Academy at Charlemont Academy Hill School Agawam Public Schools AIC Alden Credit Union All About Learning Allied Rehabilitation Centers Alphabet Soup Childcare & Preschool Plus Amherst College Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools BakuCare Bay Path University Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Day School Belchertown Public Schools Berkshire Country Day School Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Cambridge Credit Counseling Corp. Career Tec Center After School Program Central Berkshire Reg School District Chicopee Public Schools Children First Children's House Learning Common School Curtis Blake Day School DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology East Longmeadow Public Library East Longmeadow Public Schools East Longmeadow Town Offices Easthampton Public Schools Elms College Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District First Lutheran School-Holyoke Florence Bank Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Gorse Children's Center Granby Schools Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc. Greenfield Center School Greenfield Community College Greenfield Savings Bank Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden Senior Center Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire College Hampshire Regional School District Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Community College Holyoke Council on Aging & Senior Center Holyoke Public library Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke Soldiers Home Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hulmes Transportation Services In Our Hands Learning & Preschool Center Kids Place Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program Lander-Grinspoon Academy LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Lee Public Schools Lincoln Technical Institute Little Tot Day Care Longmeadow Public Schools LPVEC Offices Ludlow Boys & Girls Club Ludlow Public Schools Mahar Regional High School Make Way for Ducklings Nursery MassHire Holyoke Career Center Master Heo's Tae Kwon Do Education Ctr May Center School Merriam-Webster Inc. Microtek Mittineague Children's Center Mittineague Methodist Comm. Preschool MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Public Schools Montessori School of Northampton Mount Holyoke College Neari School New Eng. Jewish Academy North Brookfield Public Schools Northampton Public Schools Open Arms Child Care Center Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady's Child Care Center Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Peanuts Day Care Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Pioneer Valley Credit Union Pioneer Valley Montessori School Polish National Credit Union Pope Francis Preparatory School Porter & Chester Institute-Enfield, CT Porter and Chester Institute-Chic. PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Children's Center Quaboag Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Rise and Shine Academy Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Town Offices Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld Jewish Community Ctr Spfld. Jewish Comm. Ctr Pre-school Spfld. Seventh-Day Adventist Jr. Academy Springdale Education Center Springfield City Hall Offices Springfield College Springfield Housing Authority Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools Square One STCC Stone Academy-East Hartford Suffield Public Schools Sunshine Village Tantasqua & Union 61 School Districts The Children's House - W. Spfld. Trinity Nursery Sch & Kindergarten UMASS Amherst UMass Center at Springfield Union #38 School District Valley Opportunity Council Valley West School Viability, Inc. Hampden County Viability, Inc. Hampshire-Franklin Counties VOC Transportation Ware Public Schools Ware Senior Center Wernick Adult Day Health Center West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Council on Aging West Springfield Public Schools Western Mass Police Academy @STCC Westfield Public Schools Westfield Senior Center Westfield State University Westfield YMCA Nursery School Westover Air Reserve Base Westover Job Corps Center White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf Williston Northampton Middle School Williston Northampton Upper School WNEU

Neighbor: Mom, 2 sons lived at Minneapolis home where 4 died

AP National News
Posted: / Updated:

Police leave a home after breaching it on Oakland Avenue South, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Minneapolis. Two boys were found shot late Sunday morning outside the residence, where two adults were found dead later in the day. The two boys were also later pronounced dead, in what police are calling a “domestic related incident.” (Kevin Martin/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The house in Minneapolis where four people died in an apparent domestic attack was occupied by a recently divorced mother and her two sons, according to a neighbor who said he helped the woman shovel snow from her driveway just hours before she was killed.

Authorities have not released the identities of the man, woman and two boys who were shot to death in south Minneapolis on Sunday.

Erik Wiltscheck, who lives next door, told the Star Tribune that he was walking home from a store around 10 a.m. when he heard the boys screaming and saw them running out their front door, followed by the sound of shots.

Officers arrived and found the children shot outside the home. Police put them in squad cars and took them to a safe location where they were met by paramedics, but both children were pronounced dead, police said.

Police said they heard more gunfire coming from inside the house and they set up a perimeter, locking down the neighborhood and evacuating nearby houses. SWAT officers attempted to contact the people inside the house. After about four hours, police sent a robot inside and found the bodies of a woman and a man.

Wiltscheck said Kjersten Schladetzky lived in the house. He said he often waved to her sons and that he had helped Schladetzky shovel the snow from her driveway earlier that morning.

According to divorce documents, David Schladetzky, 53, sought a divorce from Kjersten Schladetzky, 39, in November 2018. The divorce was finalized last June. The couple had been married since February 2006 and had two sons, 11-year-old William and 8-year-old Nelson.

The divorce filing said David Schladetzky was unemployed at the time but had prior food service experience and had been a stay-at-home dad for the past five years. His petition for a divorce cited an irretrievable breakdown in the marriage but did not elaborate.

Anna Pratt, a friend of Kjersten’s, told The Associated Press that Kjersten had previously worked as a box office manager at Hennepin Theatre Trust and that she met David at the theater, where he worked in concessions.

“She was just so brilliant and she could take on anything. She was so bright and handled things with such finesse,” Pratt said, adding that no matter what was going on with David, she was happy to be a mom.

“She just really loved those two boys and was so pleased have them in her life. The three shared such a great dynamic,” Pratt said.

Wiltscheck, the neighbor, told the Star Tribune that the two boys made a game of throwing balls over the 6-foot fence that divided their properties, knowing he would toss them back.

On Sunday evening, the boys’ backpacks and gloves were still in the snow.

“If I had the chance, I would have traded my life for those kids,” he said. “I just can’t make sense of this.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Trending Stories

Severe Weather Alert

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots