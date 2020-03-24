Quarantinis anyone? Happy hours go virtual amid virus crisis

BOSTON (AP) – Companies and friend groups across the U.S. are holding cocktail hours over video chat to commiserate and keep spirits high amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

In one community, neighbors are toasting to one another every night from the ends of their driveways to unwind while keeping a safe distance.

Video chat happy hours have popped up all over social media as communities have closed bars and restaurants to all but delivery and takeout and banned large gatherings in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. Even book clubs, game nights and support groups are going virtual.