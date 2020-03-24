1  of  5
Breaking News
PVTA driver tested positive for COVID-19 East Longmeadow notified of three positive cases of COVID-19 Five positive cases of COVID-19 in Agawam List of essential businesses in Massachusetts to remain open Gunshot victim found on Clifton Avenue in Springfield
Watch Live
Coronavirus Update 3PM: Trump says he wants ‘country opened’ by Easter, Tokyo Olympics postponed, and more on the coronavirus pandemic
Closings and Delays
There are currently 199 active closings. Click for more details.

Quarantinis anyone? Happy hours go virtual amid virus crisis

AP National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
martinis_344259

BOSTON (AP) – Companies and friend groups across the U.S. are holding cocktail hours over video chat to commiserate and keep spirits high amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

In one community, neighbors are toasting to one another every night from the ends of their driveways to unwind while keeping a safe distance.

Video chat happy hours have popped up all over social media as communities have closed bars and restaurants to all but delivery and takeout and banned large gatherings in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. Even book clubs, game nights and support groups are going virtual.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus