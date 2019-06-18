Sandy Hook families switch tactics, put hoaxers on defensive

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The father of a 6-year-old killed in the 2012 shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School has won a defamation suit against the authors of a book that claimed the shooting never happened.

A Wisconsin judge on Monday ruled that Lenny Pozner had been defamed by James Fetzer and Mike Palacek, the authors of the book “Nobody Died at Sandy Hook.” Damages will be decided in October.

The decision is the latest victory for victims’ relatives who have been taking a more aggressive stance against conspiracy theorists.

The publisher, Moon Rock Books, also has agreed to stop selling the book in a settlement with Pozner.

Noah was among 20 first graders and six educators killed at the school.