SAT and ACT college tests canceled because of virus fears

AP National News

by: JEFF AMY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Students leave Lewis and Clark High School at the end of classes Friday, March 13, 2020, in Spokane, Wash. To protect against the spread of the new coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered all public and private schools in districts across the state closed, starting Tuesday, March 17 through April 24. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

Spring dates for college placement tests are being rescheduled or postponed amid concerns about the coronavirus, while high school seniors may be allowed to take Advanced Placement exams to earn college credit from home.

The groups that give both the ACT and SAT tests announced Monday that they’re putting off the next nationwide examinations. The April 4 ACT test has been rescheduled for June 13 while the May 2 SAT has been canceled.

The spring tests are typically prime dates for high school juniors planning to apply to colleges the next fall.

The SAT was administered last Saturday, but a number of sites that were scheduled to host the exam canceled plans, leaving students in the lurch. The College Board said it’s also canceling the March 28 makeup date for those who missed Saturday’s tests.

Iowa-based ACT said all students registered for April 4 will be offered the chance to reschedule for June 13 or another future test date. The New York-based College Board said everyone registered for the May 2 SAT would receive refunds. The College Board said it would seek to provide additional testing opportunities, and said that the June 6 exam date remains scheduled, at least for now.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

The College Board said it’s working with local schools who give the SAT and PSAT on school days. Many schools also give the ACT during regular class time, instead of on Saturday, when the exams have traditionally been given.

The College Board also administers Advanced Placement exams to high school students seeking to earn college credit. The board said it’s trying to develop “streamlined AP Exam options” that would allow student to test from home. The board promised an update on its plans by Friday.

The International Baccalaureate organization, which also gives exams aimed at certifying advanced high school proficiency, has said it’s not delaying its May exams.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

