Second Dem lawsuit claims USPS changes will harm mail voting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic attorneys general are claiming in a second multi-state lawsuit that recent Postal Service policy changes will undermine mail-in voting this November.

The complaint against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the agency was filed Friday in federal court in Philadelphia. The plaintiffs claim Postal Service changes have already caused problems and that agency leaders interfered with how states conduct elections according to the U.S. Constitution.

The attorneys general say ballots may not be sent or received in time and some voters may simply not vote out of concern their ballot won’t get counted.