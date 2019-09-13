Albuquerque police: 6 people dead after multiple shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Six people were killed, and five others wounded at three shooting scenes that occurred over a 90-minute span, Albuquerque police said Friday.

There were no immediate arrests in Thursday night’s shootings and police didn’t release any descriptions of suspects.

Investigators didn’t immediately determine whether there was any connection between the shootings that Deputy Police Chief Harold Medina called “senseless acts” during a news conference early Friday.

Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a call of shots fired at a home where three people were found dead, a fourth died at the hospital and two others suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

At 8:44 p.m., officers received a report of gunfire at an apartment complex. Two people died at a hospital and two others were injured.

Earlier, at 7:30 p.m., officers went to another apartment complex and found a man who was shot in the neck after confronting a couple who’d broken into a neighbor’s apartment and stolen a purse.

“We’ve called in additional resources due to the complexity of the scenes,” Molina said of the police response. “We will be out here all night, detectives, trying to process the scene and get more information.”