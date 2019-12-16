1  of  61
Closings and Delays
Academy Hill School Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Athol-Royalston Reg School District Baystate Academy Charter Public School Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Chicopee Public Schools Curtis Blake Day School Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist First Lutheran School-Holyoke Four Winds School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Granby Schools Hampden Charter School of Science Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public library Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hulmes Transportation Services LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Ludlow Public Schools Mahar Regional High School Mill Pond School Mini's & Wynnie's Day Care MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Neari School New Beginnings Childcare New Beginnings Transportation Orange Elementary Schools Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Pope Francis Preparatory School Prelude Preschool of the Arts PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quabbin Regional School District Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Side by Side Presch & Child Care Ctr South Hadley Public Schools South Hadley Town Hall Offices Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Spfld. Seventh-Day Adventist Jr. Academy Springdale Education Center Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools Square One Stone Academy-East Hartford Sunshine Village Trinity Nursery Sch & Kindergarten Valley West School VOC Transportation Wernick Adult Day Health Center Westfield Public Schools Westfield YMCA Nursery School White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Shooting wounds man, sends bullet flying into classroom

AP National News
Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A bullet whizzed into a pre-kindergartenclassroom filled with 11 children Monday, somehow missing everyone in the room as a shooting outside the school left one man injured.

Police said the man, who had dropped off a child at the Catholic Academy of New Haven, was shot several times outside the building but is expected to survive. His name was not released. Officials said he was an acquaintance of the student’s mother and a caregiver for the child.

Police also said the victim had been acquitted of a murder charge, was recently released from prison and was a suspect in “numerous” shootings.

Authorities were searching for the shooter Monday afternoon. The motive wasn’t immediately clear.

Of 10 shots fired, seven hit the school building, with one bullet entering a pre-kindergarten classroom, the Archdiocese of Hartford said in a statement. The archdiocese praised faculty and staff at the school for how they executed the crisis plan, which included a lockdown.

Assistant Police Chief Renee Dominguez said the shooter had no regard for children and adults at the school.

“Whatever the beef is between the innocent victims and the suspects, the community was put in danger here,” she said.

Dominguez added the victim will no longer be allowed to care for the child.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories