Suspect in shooting of Chicago officer, bike attack charged

CHICAGO (AP) — A former fast-food delivery worker suspected of shooting a Chicago police officer and of being the bicyclist who shot a woman in broad daylight downtown days earlier was charged Monday with five counts of attempted murder.

Michael Blackman, 45, faces one count of attempted murder in the woman’s shooting that happened Wednesday, one count for the Saturday morning shooting of the officer and three counts for shooting at other officers later Saturday, police said at a news conference Monday.

Investigators identified Blackman as a suspect in the woman’s shooting after piecing together surveillance footage and after the Itasca Police Department, about 27 miles northwest of Chicago, identified Blackman as the man appearing in still photos that Chicago police released. The suburban department said he was wanted for burglary there.

Authorities say Blackman shot the officer in the leg and groin around 8:30 a.m. Saturday as police sought to arrest him, then fled. Officers eventually tracked him to a nearby railyard. Blackman was arrested after a shootout in which he was injured.

Blackman, the officer and the woman are expected to recover.

In his food delivery job, Blackman had confrontations with security in a building where the woman worked, and it’s possible that was at least part of his motive for shooting her, Deputy Chief Brendan Deenihan said Monday.

“Security always had a problem with him at that building,” Deenihan said. “He didn’t have any confrontations with her.”

Blackman was well enough to talk at the hospital, but he wouldn’t answer investigators’ questions, Deenihan said.

It wasn’t immediately known if Blackman had a lawyer to comment on his behalf.