The Latest: At least 22 people injured in deck collapse

In this photo provided by James Macheda, one of the first responders talks to an onlooker as others carry an injured person, while some others work the scene of a building structure damage, in the background, in Wildwood, N.J., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Multiple levels of decking attached to a building collapsed Saturday evening at the Jersey Shore, trapping people and injuring several, including children, officials and witnesses said. (James Macheda via AP)

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on a deck collapse at the Jersey Shore (all times local):

9:55 p.m.

Hospital officials say at least 22 people were injured when decks collapsed on one another at a three-story home at the Jersey Shore.

Cape May Regional Health System says 21 people are being treated there after Saturday evening’s collapse in Wildwood. At least three are children.

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City says at least one additional person was taken there for treatment.

The conditions of the injured were unclear.

Nearby resident Joann Devito says she was sitting on her own deck when she heard a noise, turned and “saw the whole thing caving in.”

She says she saw “two women running and screaming.”

The collapse occurred during annual firefighters convention in the beach resort town. Firefighters were likely among those hurt or trapped.

___

The above item has been updated to correct the spelling of the witness’ last name to Devito, instead of Debito.

___

8:30 p.m.

Officials say several people were injured when decks collapsed on one another at a three-story residence on the Jersey Shore.

Authorities say the collapse happened around 6 p.m. Saturday in Wildwood, New Jersey. It occurred during the New Jersey Firemen's Convention.

The annual event attracts thousands of current and former firefighters to the resort town. Firefighters were likely among those hurt or trapped in the wreckage.

It was unclear how many people were on or under the decks at the time. But authorities said people who were trapped were quickly removed.

A witness says children were among those injured.

Photos on social media showed multiple levels of decking ripped away from the building and reduced to beams and splintered wood.

___

8:05 p.m.

___

7:50 p.m.

___

7:40 p.m.

Fire officials say multiple people have been injured in a deck collapse at a home on the Jersey Shore.

Authorities told television station WPVI that the collapse happened around 6 p.m. in Wildwood. Emergency crews are on the scene.