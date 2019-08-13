The Latest: Police divided on whether gunman targeted sister

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Dayton Police Department shows Connor Betts, the 24-year-old masked gunman in body armor who killed several people, including his sister, before he was slain by police. The FBI has labeled two of those attacks , at a Texas Walmart and California food festival, as domestic terrorism — acts meant to intimidate or coerce a civilian population and affect government policy. But the bureau hasn’t gone that far with a shooting at an Ohio entertainment district. (Dayton Police Department via AP, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the deadly mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio (all times local):

4 p.m.

Police investigating the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, say the gunman’s sister was among the first people he shot, but investigators are divided on whether he intentionally killed her.

Chief Richard Biehl says evidence is so far inconclusive on whether 24-year-old Connor Betts targeted his 22-year-old sister Megan two hours after they arrived at the city’s Oregon entertainment district together with a male companion.

Biehl says Betts was very familiar with the district and its night spots and had been there the night before.

He says it’s apparent he had a plan for the mass shooting, although why he chose that place at that time is still being investigated.

The FBI is probing the influence of violent ideology on Betts, who police say was obsessed with violence and fixated on mass shootings.

Video made public Tuesday shows him in the Ned Peppers bar, likely casing it. A bouncer is credited with helping keep him out when he returned as a shooter.

___

3:40 p.m.

Police in Dayton say the gunman in Ohio’s mass shooting shot 26 people in 32 seconds before officers killed him.

Chief Richard Biehl says besides the nine people the gunman killed, he wounded at least 17 others.

Previously, police and hospital officials said at least 14 suffered gunshots. More than a dozen other people had other injuries related to the shooting early Aug. 4 in Dayton’s Oregon entertainment district.

Police also showed videos Tuesday that helped track gunman Connor Betts’ two hours in the Oregon district before he began shooting.

Police say Betts arrived with his sister and a friend at 11:04 p.m., went into a bar with them, and left them after midnight to go back to the parked car to retrieve body armor, an assault-style rifle and ammunition.

___

11:40 a.m.

Authorities are working to piece together what led to a mass shooting in Ohio after accusing the gunman’s friend of buying body armor used in the massacre.

Dayton, Ohio, officials plan an update on the investigation at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Federal authorities announced charges Monday against a longtime friend of gunman Connor Betts. Ethan Kollie is accused of lying on federal firearms forms while buying a pistol not used in the shooting.

They also accused Kollie of buying armor and a 100-round magazine for Betts. They said there was no evidence he knew what Betts planned.

Police say Betts killed nine people including his sister on Aug. 4 before they killed him.

Kollie will appear Wednesday in federal court. His attorney says Kollie was shocked by the shooting

___

1:14 a.m.

Federal authorities say they know who helped the Dayton gunman buy the body armor and assemble the weapon used in last week’s mass shooting.

But authorities say there’s not any evidence that Connor Betts’ longtime friend knew about what he had planned.

The accusations came as prosecutors unsealed charges against Ethan Kollie of Kettering that accuse him of lying on a federal firearms form while buying a pistol not used in the shooting.

Kollie is to appear in federal court Wednesday on the charges. His attorney says Kollie was shocked that Betts carried out the shooting.

Authorities say they discovered that Kollie had lied on the form while investigating the Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton.

Police say Betts killed nine people within 30 seconds before officers shot and killed him.