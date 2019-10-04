The Latest: Vancouver shooting suspect identified

Police surround Smith Tower after reports of a shooting, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 in Vancouver, Wash. A gunman opened fire Thursday in the lobby of an apartment building for senior citizens, in Vancouver, Washington, striking multiple people, authorities said. (Amanda Cowan/The Columbian via AP)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting in Vancouver, Washington (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

Police have released the name of an 80-year-old man who they say shot three people in the lobby of an apartment building for seniors in Vancouver, Washington.

The Vancouver Police Department says Robert E. Breck fatally shot a man and shot and wounded two women Thursday afternoon.

Police say the women were taken to hospitals for treatment and the man died at the scene.

Police say Breck later refused to come out of his apartment but was taken into custody without further incident after talking extensively with police.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

Police say everyone who was evacuated during the incident has been cleared to return home.

___

4:45 p.m.

Police say a man suspected of shooting three people and killing one of them in the lobby of an apartment building for the elderly has been taken into custody.

Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp confirmed Thursday afternoon that the suspect was in custody. His identity was not made public.

Kapp also said one of the three people shot had died. Two others were injured and taken to a hospital.

Authorities responded to the Smith Tower Apartments at about 2 p.m. Thursday. Police say they don’t know what led up to the shooting.

___

3:30 p.m.

Police say three people were shot Thursday in the lobby of a downtown Vancouver, Washington, apartment building and that the suspected gunman has barricaded himself in his apartment.

Vancouver police say a resident of the building shot three people in the lobby of the Smith Tower Apartments.

Police described the scene at 3:15 p.m. as an active shooter situation. Authorities from multiple agencies were negotiating with the suspect both in the building and by telephone.

Police say they didn’t have information on the victims’ conditions and didn’t know what led up to the shooting.

Certain parts of the building have been evacuated and an area around the building has been closed to the public.

___

2:59 p.m.

Police are responding to a shooting in an apartment building in downtown Vancouver, Washington.

Vancouver Police said on Twitter at 2:30 p.m. Thursday that police activity could be seen between Fifth and Sixth streets and that people should avoid the area. Police say the investigation is still active.

News outlets reported an incident happening at the Smith Tower Apartments, which is housing for retirees, according to its website.

The Columbian tweeted photos of police at the high-rise building and said two people were receiving medical treatment in the parking lot while SWAT patrolled with rifles.

No further information was immediately available.