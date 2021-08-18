Utilities seek to stretch reimbursement for storm damage

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ two largest utilities have asked to defer reimbursement payments for weather damage after a record amount of storms exceeded the maximum number the companies can seek reimbursement for.

Under state law, utilities may recover operations and maintenance costs from a state fund supported by consumers for four storms per year, the Eagle-Tribune reported this week.

National Grid and Eversource say that in 2020 they weathered 14 and 10 storms, respectively, that qualify for cost recovery.

National Grid wants to defer nearly $14 million for at least nine of those storms and has not specified when it will seek reimbursement.

Lawyers representing National Grid wrote in an application to the Department of Public Utilities that the rules on how the fund is spent do “not contemplate such a significant number of major events would occur within a single, 12-month period.”

Eversource has asked to defer $7.2 million for six storms.