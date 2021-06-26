8-year-old shooting chipmunks accidentally strikes uncle

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP)-Shredding your documents doesn't get any easier than this.

Pro-Shred's specialized shredding vehicle has been going around the pioneer valley, giving residents the opportunity to safely dispose bank statements and other old, personal documents.

"I marked it on the calendar," said Myra Smith of Springfield. "We do we have a lot of secure documents that need a lot of documents that need to be disposed of and for me Springfield and East Longmeadow are right across the line from one another."

People showed up early for this free event, and traffic was non-stop. Residents handed over their boxes of documents to the team at Monson Savings Bank.

"Especially in this day and age, I feel like people are just so scared of having their personal information stolen, and they don't want to pay to have it shredded all the time," said Aimee Kohn, East Longmeadow Branch Manager for Monson Savings Bank.

If you have documents get rid of, you should really take advantage of these free community shredding events. Monson Savings Bank explained the dangers of holding onto these documents and the consequences of having this personal information compromised.

Kohn said, "Unfortunately you can't be too careful, anyone who enters your home, they could look at that stuff, god forbid if there was b and e at your home and someone took that information and gave it to other people. Its just better to have it shredded."

Aimee told 22News bank statements are especially important to shred, since they show your bank account number, your name, and your address. For this reason, they've been encouraging customers to transition to electronic statements, which are more secure.