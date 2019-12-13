Watch Live
TOYS FOR TOTS: Watch the number of toys grow in the 22News lobby
Closings and Delays
Second Baptist Church-South Hadley

Citrus spill: Rogue grapefruits halt traffic on Florida road

AP Strange News
Posted: / Updated:

OCOEE, Fla. (AP) — Traffic came to a citrusy standstill when nearly 1,000 grapefruits spilled from a delivery truck onto the Florida Turnpike in Orange County, authorities said.

The fruit-hauling truck was traveling on the turnpike Wednesday afternoon when crates inside the vehicle broke, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said. The grapefruits spilled from the vehicle and blocked a section of the roadway near Ocoee, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The truck pulled over so the remaining fruit could be secured. Traffic was stopped completely for several minutes while state workers cleaned up the spilled citrus to open up one lane. Video taken by witnesses showed crews using push brooms to round up the rolling fruits.

It took another three hours to clear the rest of the roadway and return traffic to normal.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots