Palm Beach Sheriff: French bulldogs stolen in 2 burglaries

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators in Florida’s Palm Beach County are searching for a dog thief targeting a particular high-end breed.

The first French bulldog reported missing was Arthur, sheriff’s officials said. The tan and brown Frenchie had been inside a kennel in a home that was burglarized Monday. The owners were able to recover him from women who said they found him, deputies posted on social media Wednesday.

The same day Arthur went missing, a black and white bulldog named Natallia was taken from another home about two miles (1.6 kilometers) from the first home that was hit near West Palm Beach. She is still missing

Officials are asking anyone with information about the thefts to contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County.