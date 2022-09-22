A three-judge appeals court on Wednesday granted the Department of Justice’s request to continue its review of classified documents seized in an FBI search as part of an investigation of former President Trump’s potential mishandling of the information.

The judges also allowed a review by a special master appointed by a Florida judge to continue simultaneously.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon had temporarily barred Justice Department investigators from using the documents in an investigation that is weighing whether to bring criminal charges against the former president that involve possible violations of the Espionage Act as well as other federal statues.

A special master, requested by Trump’s team, is also reviewing the documents.

