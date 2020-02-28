1  of  2
Breaking News
Taxi driver victim of deadly stabbing in Springfield Two horses recovering after being dug out of manure in Ludlow, woman facing animal cruelty charges
Watch Live
7PM: Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders Rally in Springfield

Appeals court denies tribe’s quest for casino land

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
casino-revenue_330751

BOSTON (AP) – A federal appeals court has ruled against a Native American tribe in its long-running effort to secure a reservation for a casino in Massachusetts.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in Boston on Thursday upheld a lower court decision that the federal government couldn’t take land into trust for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe. The tribe was granted a 321-acre reservation in 2015 and planned to build a $1 billion casino, hotel and entertainment resort.

The tribe says the land remains in trust as a separate case is pending in federal court in Washington. Casino opponents say the latest court decision vindicates them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories