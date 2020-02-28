Appeals court denies tribe’s quest for casino land

BOSTON (AP) – A federal appeals court has ruled against a Native American tribe in its long-running effort to secure a reservation for a casino in Massachusetts.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in Boston on Thursday upheld a lower court decision that the federal government couldn’t take land into trust for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe. The tribe was granted a 321-acre reservation in 2015 and planned to build a $1 billion casino, hotel and entertainment resort.

The tribe says the land remains in trust as a separate case is pending in federal court in Washington. Casino opponents say the latest court decision vindicates them.