SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Rachel’s Table will have some extra money to use over the next three years to help alleviate hunger and reduce food waste in the region, thanks to a gift from a local business.

Arbella Insurance has pledged $75,000 to the Growing Garden initiative, which officially launches later Monday.

The program will train other service organizations on how to grow their supply of food for use in their ministries.

Monday a cohort of three organizations will be trained, and their growing operations will be funded for the next two years.

After that cycle, they will train and support a new group of organizations.