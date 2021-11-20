Are Christmas trees running out in western Massachusetts?

(WWLP) – It’s already that time of the year again families are buying their Christmas trees and local tree farms are encouraging people to come in now, while supplies last.

Paul Bunyan’s Farm & Nursery in Chicopee is hoping to find you the perfect Christmas tree this season.

22News spoke with Paul Bunyan’s Farm owner, Susan Lopes, who thinks you should buy your tree sooner, rather than later. “There’s not going to be as many as I would like we are probably going to run out of trees by early December, that’s my prediction,” said Lopes.

In western Massachusetts there are not a lot of Christmas tree farm options for families. This means that small farms like Paul Bunyan’s in Chicopee are dealing with supply and demand issues. Tree farmers like Lopes invest time and energy to ensure that the trees are ready for the reason, and they can only cut so many each season without impacting their supply for the following season.

At Paul Bunyan’s they have a wide selection of Premium Fraser Firs, the ones for sale now have been growing for the last ten years.

These trees come in all shapes and sizes for you and your family. Whether you want a ‘Charlie Brown Christmas tree’ or a mini replica of the Rockefeller Christmas tree, families have the opportunity to find their perfect match. “There are certain sizes and shapes and price ranges we try to have a big offering this time of the year we are really in good shapes around here to be able to offer people whatever they are looking for” said Lopes.

Bunyan’s only has a limited supply, picking and tagging trees began as early as September with families adorning their trees and waiting to pick them up around Thanksgiving.

Christmas tree shopper Greg Long and his wife came to find their perfect tree today while it’s still possible, “It’s much easier to come down sooner and you have a better shot at finding a tree that’s going to work for you,” said Long.

Before these beautiful trees are gone go get yours to ensure a happy holiday season!