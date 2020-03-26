Are you having issues with the Massachusetts unemployment website?

(WWLP/NBC NEWS) – As some businesses continue to be closed leaving employees out of work to stop the spread of coronavirus, state unemployment websites have been crashing due to high traffic.

According to NBC News, workers from Oregon to New York and Washington, D.C., have been highlighting the problem of their state unemployment websites crashing.

On Wednesday, a 22News viewer sent a photo via ReportIt, complaining about the Massachusetts Unemployment website being down, saying, “This is the contact us page for mass unemployment.”

Photo sent by viewer via ReportIt@wwlp.com

When 22News visited the website shortly after receiving the email, things seem to be working just fine.

NBC News reports that some states are responding by staggering the days on which people apply for unemployment benefits based on the first letter of applicants’ last name.