(WWLP) – Democrats will keep their Senate majority for the next two years after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona.

Retaining Senate control is a huge boost to President Joe Biden over the remaining two years of his first term in the White House, Democrats will have the ability to confirm Biden’s judicial nominees and can reject bills passed by the House. 22News spoke to local New England residents to find out how they feel following this win.

“I’m still kind of shocked, but I don’t know. I guess things not changing is not really going to get better. I guess the one silver lining you can see is that when they asked Joe Biden what he would do differently, he said nothing. I do think they feel really comfortable with the trajectory that they are on,” expressed Roy Jenkins of Connecticut.

In the Senate, Democrats may have a chance to win a 51st seat in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia between Senator Raphael Warnock, and Herschel Walker.