Areas in NY declare emergencies ahead of winter storm

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – Towns, cities and counties across the Capital Region are declaring emergencies due to the storm hitting the area on Thursday, Dec. 17. Here is a running list of declared emergencies:
- City of Albany
- Albany County
- City of Amsterdam
- Village of Castleton-on-Hudson
- City of Cohoes
- Village of Colonie
- Town of East Greenbush
- Village of Menands
- Town of Niskayuna
- Town of North Greenbush
- City of Pittsfield
- City of Rensselaer
- Town of Rotterdam
- Town of Schodack
- Town of Waterford
- Village of Waterford
- City of Watervliet
This list will be updated as more information is known.