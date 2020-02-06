Breaking News
Arizona CEO ousted after racist Uber rant
Arizona CEO ousted after racist Uber rant

News

by: KPNX's Michael Doudna

Posted: / Updated:

(KPNX)  Tempe, Arizona based Agroplasma USA announced Wednesday it has relieved founder and CEO Hans Berglund of his duties after he was caught on video using a racist slur with an Uber driver.

The confrontation came about after the driver asked him to sit in the back seat.

“Is that because I’m white?” Berglund asks in the dashcam footage.

Berglund, 72, is an immigrant from Sweden and lives in Scottsdale. 

The driver, Arizona State University student Randy Clarke, who is African-American, told Berglund his request had nothing to do with his skin color.

“I don’t like when people sit in the front, I’m sorry,” Clarke said during the January 31st conversation.

Later, Berglund called Clarke the n-word and an idiot before leaving.

“I was in a state of shock, I almost wanted to laugh,” Clarke said Monday.

