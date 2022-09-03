LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – After a devastating fire burned the old location to the ground, we now know what’s next for Armata’s Market.

Last November, six shops in the Maple Center Shopping Plaza in Longmeadow were destroyed by a fire that officials said started in a common attic space. One of those shops was Armata’s Market, and since then Armata’s Market has received thousands of dollars in donations from the community.

On Friday, Armata’s sent out a news release saying that they’ll be transitioning into the Village Mart in Hampden.

Armata’s send out news release about plans for their shop.

That means that while the shop will remain Village Mart, customers can expect some classic Armata’s offering in the Hampden shop. They also said they are in talks with a realty company and are still hoping to rebuild their Longmeadow location.