Armed guards, face masks, and puzzles: Quarantined Monson couple unable to return to Massachusetts

DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, Ga. (WWLP) — Monson’s Donna Thibodeau and her husband Bob have been in quarantine for two weeks after 21 passengers on their Grand Princess cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus. 22News first spoke with them last Friday.

On Tuesday, the Thibodeau’s got the call they’ve been waiting for. They were told to pack their bags to return home to western Massachusetts.

“We sat there and sat there and finally they came on the plane and said, ‘Sorry, but Governor Baker has decided not to let the plane land in Massachusetts,’ Thibodeau recalled. “We were very excited to finally be going home and it was just very disappointing, very disappointing.”

Thibodeau said there were seven Massachusetts residents on the plane in total.

22News left a message with Governor Baker’s press office for a statement.

Timeline

The Thibodeaus left their home for their cruise on February 20. They were first quarantined on the cruise ship on March 5 after 21 passengers tested positive for COVID-19. They were confined to their small ship cabins except during mealtime. No fresh air, no sunlight.

After eight days, the cruise ship passengers were flown to various military bases around the country in planes staffed with medical personnel in full personal protective gear. The Thibodeaus arrived at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia March 13, where they remain under quarantine until further notice.

“It’s wearing on us, I can tell you that,” Donna said. “We’re trying to be very positive and just you know joke around a lot.”

Quarantine notice

Life in Quarantine

Thibodeau told 22News they have much more freedom in quarantine at Dobbins ARB than they did on the ship. Her and her husband have two rooms conjoined by a bathroom in a lodging facility on base. The quarantined individuals are allowed to go outside, but they are limited.

“There’s actually this fence around the facility with armed guards 24/7,” Thibodeau said. “And then at night they light the whole place up with big stadium lights. There’s no animosity, the guards are very nice, they’re just doing their jobs.”

Donna and Bob’s routine is pretty simple throughout the day. It always starts and ends with a medical evaluation in which they have their temperature taken.

“We get up, we have our little medical eval, we eat breakfast, we go for a walk, we found if you walk around the building the permiter, almost three times is a mile, so we do that then we come back and tidy up our space and we have lunch and then walk again and everybody chats what’s going on,” she explained.

For fun, Donna and her husband play cards, put together puzzles, and chat with their family. She said the federal personnel taking care of them and watching over them are incredible. A member of the FBI even brought them a cribbage board to keep busy. There’s also footballs and cornhole outside for the quarantined community to use.

Much of what’s next is still unknown.

“If they gave me something that said you’ll be here until this date, I would be find with that because it gives you an end in sight,” Thibodeau said.

For now, they’re just trying to find joy in the small things, like receiving packages from family and finding humor in any situation. They also have a future vacation to look forward to once this has all subsided and life returns to normal. Grand Princess reimbursed passengers cruise and airfare expenses.