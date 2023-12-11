FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Army has defeated Navy in their annual rivalry game, meaning the Black Knights will take home the lauded Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

The Black Knights defeated the Midshipmen 17-11 in front of a crowd of more than 65,000 at Gillette Stadium.

It was the first time in the series’ 124-year history that the game was played in New England.

The contest came down to the wire, with Army’s defense keeping Navy out of the end zone with just seconds left to play.

The Midshipmen fought back from a 17-3 second-half deficit, starting with a 14-yard touchdown pass from QB Tai Lavatai to WR Jayden Umbarger with less than three minutes remaining. However, Navy failed to convert a two-point try, making the score 17-9.

As time ran short, Lavatai brought the Midshipmen back to the red zone, which culminated in a fourth-down scrum just inches from the goal line, but the Black Knights stood their ground. A review of the play confirmed the ball never reached the end zone.

Army QB Bryson Daily then took an intentional safety to run out the last three seconds on the clock.

The cadets in the stands stormed the field to celebrate the victory with the team.

After that, both service academies sang their alma maters.

Heading into the game, Navy led the overall series 62-53-7.

The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is awarded to the winner of each season’s games between the three major service academies. Had Navy won, it would’ve ended in a three-way tie and sent the trophy back to last year’s winner — Air Force.

Instead, Army will take it home for the first time since 2020.