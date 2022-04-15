SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) of Springfield Police Department made an arrest after securing a loaded large capacity firearm.

The 18-year-old, Huti Ali had been a suspect during a month-long illegal investigation by FIU detectives. Detectives located Ali on Wilbraham Avenue on Thursday and discovered a firearm and 15 rounds of ammunition in his sweatpants pocket. Ali was placed under arrest by Detectives.

Courtesy of Springfield Police Department.

Ali of Indian Orchard has been charged with: