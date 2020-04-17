Arrest made in 2018 Holyoke homicide case

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s office announced Friday an arrest was made in the deadly shooting from August of 2018 on Maple Street in Holyoke.

23-year-old Derrick Brooks of Springfield is charged with murder and other related charges in connection with the homicide of 19-year-old Mark Diaz of Holyoke.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, on August 26, 2018, at 1:22 a.m, the shooting happened at a party where local musicians were performing, including Mark Diaz. Diaz walked out to Maple Street, where he was apparently shot, and then went back inside before collapsing.

“Investigators never lost sight of justice for Mr. Diaz and his family and continued to press forward for nearly two years. I would like to thank the members of the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit in my office and those from the Holyoke Police Department for their relentless work in this case. Violence against innocent citizens will be met with law enforcement’s most tenacious efforts.” Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni

Derrick Brooks is currently arrested at the Hampden County House of Corrections in Ludlow on unrelated charges. He is now additionally charged with the following offenses:

Murder

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Dwelling

He was arraigned Friday by video out of Westfield District Court and has been held without the right to bail.