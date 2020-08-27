ARRESTED: Man on FBI 10 Most Wanted list accused in death of his 2 daughters in Texas

JUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas man suspected of capital murder in the deaths of his two daughters was arrested Wednesday, the FBI said.

Yaser Abdel Said was taken into custody in Justin, Texas. He has been on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list since Dec. 4, 2014. Said will soon be transferred from federal custody to custody in Dallas County.

On Jan. 1, 2008, Irving police opened an investigation after two teenage sisters were found shot to death. Local police identified them as Amina and Sarah, Said’s daughters. The FBI said Said drove the 18- and 17-year olds in his taxicab to Irving and accused him of shooting them multiple times inside the car.

“The FBI-led Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force has worked tirelessly to find Yaser Abdel Said. These experienced investigators never gave up on their quest to find him and pledged to never forget the young victims in this case,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno