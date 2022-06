SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -A silent auction will be held at Classical High School located at 235 state street in Springfield, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The event will feature light snacks, and mimosas from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Additionally, the event will have select items for immediate sale and an exhibit in the Classical Gallery. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit the operation of the gallery.